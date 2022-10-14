CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced $4,031,309 in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will go to various projects throughout West Virginia.

“West Virginia continues to benefit from the support ARC provides, and the funding announced today will have real-world impacts on several of our communities,” Senator Capito said. “Developing sites for future business use, upgrading water systems, and improving local infrastructure are just a few of the direct benefits cities and towns will see, and I’ll continue advocating for critical resources like these as ranking member of the EPW (Environment and Public Works) Committee.”

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support critical upgrades to West Virginia’s water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as a project to remove and renovate abandoned buildings across the state,” Senator Manchin said.“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”

Individual awardees:

Town of Oceana – $2,000,000

Oak Hill Sanitary Board – $1,250,000

Marshall University Research Corporation – $569,617