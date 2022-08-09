CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced that $300,000, through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request she made, will be used to increase the healthcare workforce training capacity at Bluefield State University.

The funding will specifically go towards Bluefield State’s Medical Arts Education Center in the Bluefield Regional Medical Center. The funding that was secured by Senator Capito is part of $241,135,000 in “direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.”

“Bluefield State has been an educational cornerstone in southern West Virginia for generations,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to help deliver the support they need to help expand the training capabilities of their Medical Arts Education Center.”