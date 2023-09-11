WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is providing funding for 12 projects across West Virginia that aim to expand access to local substance use disorder recovery services.
The $3,245,104 in funding comes from ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, “which provides resources to communities across Appalachia for recovery programs that lead to workforce entry or re-entry,” according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
“Increasing access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services is vital to combatting the drug epidemic, which has impacted every corner of our state,” Senator Manchin said. “The ARC continues to be an important partner in strengthening economic growth in the region, and these investments will bolster life-saving programs for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder, with a focus on workforce entry and re-entry.”
According to the release, Funding will be allocated as such:
- Morgan County Partnership, Berkeley Springs ($500,000)
- This funding will provide support services for at-risk youth in Morgan County and in Washington County, Maryland who have a history of substance use disorder and are aging out of school-based services.
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg ($500,000)
- This funding will be used to address barriers of transportation, childcare and mentoring in Greenbrier County’s recovery ecosystem.
- Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge ($500,000)
- This funding will be used to better connect adults in recovery with support services and programs.
- Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown ($493,000)
- This funding will bolster a partnership across West Virginia and Pennsylvania for a program of support services for workers in recovery in the health care industry.
- New Vision Renewable Energy, Philippi ($487,500)
- This funding will be used to help young adult males recover from substance use disorder who are aging out of the foster care system.
- West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston ($478,000)
- This funding will establish a new community outreach and employment program to build a stronger recovery ecosystem across 15 high risk counties in West Virginia and Kentucky.
- Housed Up, Fayetteville ($50,000)
- This funding will help purchase property and prepare for the launch of a program of housing and support services for individuals in recovery in Fayette and Raleigh counties.
- Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston ($50,000)
- This funding will support a feasibility study to identify the best ways to implement successful recovery-to-work activities.
- Partnership of African American Churches, Charleston ($50,000)
- This funding will be used to better coordinate resources from workforce providers and members of underserved communities in recovery.
- Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Camden-on-Gauley ($50,000)
- This funding will support a planning project in Nicholas County to develop a recovery-to-work ecosystem.
- The EdVenture Group, Morgantown ($48,733)
- This funding will support developing a recovery program in Braxton, Calhoun, Clay and Gilmer counties.
- Hampshire County Pathways, Romney ($37,871)
- This funding will support developing a plan for launching social enterprise endeavors that will provide employment opportunities for individuals with substance use disorder.