WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is providing funding for 12 projects across West Virginia that aim to expand access to local substance use disorder recovery services.

The $3,245,104 in funding comes from ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, “which provides resources to communities across Appalachia for recovery programs that lead to workforce entry or re-entry,” according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

“Increasing access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services is vital to combatting the drug epidemic, which has impacted every corner of our state,” Senator Manchin said. “The ARC continues to be an important partner in strengthening economic growth in the region, and these investments will bolster life-saving programs for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder, with a focus on workforce entry and re-entry.”

According to the release, Funding will be allocated as such: