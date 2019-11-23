New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gestures during a rally after filing to be listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the Statehouse in Concord, N.H. Sanders has consistently remained among the Democratic primary front runners. But perhaps no state will test his durability more than New Hampshire, where he trounced Hillary Clinton by 22-points in 2016 and now may find himself a victim of that success since repeating such a dominate performance seems unthinkable. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has remained among the front runners in the Democratic primary with polling that has stayed strong despite his campaign-trail heart attack and the rise of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

But perhaps no state will test the Vermont senator’s durability more than New Hampshire. He trounced Hillary Clinton by 22-points here in 2016 and now may find himself a victim of that success.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, is trying to erode Sanders’ support among progressives, while former Vice President Joe Biden woos establishment Democrats.

Another New Englander, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, could have appeal despite only just joining the race.

And, with none of those candidates from nearby states running away with New Hampshire, Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has moved among the front runners.