New Hampshire voting law on trial, just weeks before primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Ten weeks before the New Hampshire primary, challengers of a state law that requires additional documentation for voter registration say it has created confusion and intimidation.

A trial over the law started in Manchester on Tuesday. It’s expected to last into next week.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters sued over the 2017 law.

They say it burdens voters by creating a two-tier system for those who register 30 days or more before an election and those who register within 30 days.

Supporters say it increases trust in elections by ensuring people are registered in the correct city, town or ward.

The law was passed after President Donald Trump alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire. There has been no evidence to support that.