CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) grant funding has been announced by Gov. Jim Justice to improve energy efficiency in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Development Office handles the Weatherization Assistance Program in West Virginia, which was created in 1976 by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by those who are most in need like low-income persons, the elderly, people with disabilities and households with a high energy burden.

Using DOE funds, weatherization crews install “energy-efficiency measures” that “meet a Savings-to-Investment Ratio of 1:1 and above.” Some DOE funds are also used on “energy-related health and safety problems,” or to “perform incidental repairs.”

Community Action Agencies (CAAs) will be used as designated service providers to weatherize homes.

The CAAs receiving WAP funds include:

BROOKE, HANCOCK, MARSHALL & OHIO COUNTIES

CHANGE, Inc.

$397,703.00

BOONE, CLAY, KANAWHA & MINGO COUNTIES

Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.

$194,628.00

MERCER, MONROE, RALEIGH & SUMMERS COUNTIES

Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc.

$329,786.00

CALHOUN, DODDRIDGE, GILMER, JACKSON, PLEASANTS, RITCHIE, ROANE, TYLER, WETZEL, WIRT & WOOD COUNTIES

Community Resources, Inc.

$423,383.00

BERKELEY, GRANT, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MINERAL, MORGAN & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Eastern WV Community Action Agency, Inc.

$349,384.00

BRAXTON, LEWIS, UPSHUR & WEBSTER COUNTIES

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc.

$163,541.00

FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES

MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.

$146,647.00

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.

$62,058.00

BARBOUR, GREENBRIER, HARRISON, MARION, MONONGALIA, POCAHONTAS, PRESTON, RANDOLPH, TAYLOR & TUCKER COUNTIES

North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.

$716,794.00

LOGAN & MCDOWELL COUNTIES

PRIDE Community Services, Inc.

$149,688.00

CABELL, LINCOLN, MASON, PUTNAM & WAYNE COUNTIES

Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.

$435,210.00

STATEWIDE

WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc.

$30,000.00