CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $3,878,917 in funding, through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Brownfields grant program, will go towards five W.Va. projects.

The grants will be supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, made a historic investment in the Brownfields program in an effort to clean up lands and prepare them for sustainable reuse,” Capito said. “These grants will help rehabilitate former industrial lands around our state and give way to better environmental health and economic prospects.”

“Addressing and restoring Brownfields sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” said Manchin. “I am pleased our bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support these five projects across the Mountain State. Ensuring our communities are prepared with the resources they need to clean up Brownfields sites will help protect the health and wellbeing of our fellow West Virginians as well as help plan for future economic growth, and I will continue advocating for funding to support these efforts.”

Project funding will include:

· West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection –$2,000,000

· Lewis County Commission – $500,000

· Morgantown Utility Board –$500,000

· Paden City Development Authority –$500,000

· Fayette County Commission –$378,917