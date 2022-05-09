CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $54,790,795 from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will go toward West Virginian projects “as part of Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations.”

$40 million will go towards bridge replacement rehabilitation, while $14,790,795 will be used on the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS).

“This funding is addressing two of our state’s biggest transportation infrastructure challenges: structurally deficient bridges and the completion of Corridor H,” Senator Capito said. “This funding on its own is substantial, but when combined with the funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure law, the impact is even greater to address West Virginia’s surface transportation infrastructure needs.”

“West Virginia’s infrastructure plays a critical role in our state’s economy,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased West Virginia is receiving more than $54 million from FHWA this year, and I will continue to work with federal and state agencies to address the infrastructure needs of the Mountain State.”