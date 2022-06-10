CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $713,879 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) will be used to “develop food systems” in five West Virginia communities.

“West Virginians deserve access to food that is both healthy and affordable, but food deserts that develop in our rural communities often squeeze accessibility, creating major logistical challenges,” Capito said. “This investment from USDA will help serve as a catalyst to build food retail enterprise projects in our communities, and make sure resources reach the parts of the Mountain State where they are needed most.”

“Every West Virginian should have access to quality, affordable food and a roof over their head each night. Addressing food insecurity continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am pleased USDA is investing in West Virginia food organizations through its Healthy Food Financing Initiative to strengthen food supply chains, expand grocery delivery and reinforce food outreach efforts,” Manchin said.

The funds will be allocated to the following:

· $184,069 – Economic Development Greater East (EDGE) Incorporated: Mountain Farm Community Grocery (Kimball, W.Va.)

· $180,000 – H & T Farm Market: H & T Farm Market Revitalization (Lost City, W.Va.)

· $154,810 – The Wild Ramp: The Wild Ramp Food Delivery Program (Huntington, W.Va.)

· $125,000 – H.U. Market: Historically Urban Market aka H.U. Market (Bluefield, W.Va.)

· $70,000 – Upscaling Retail Sales for Food Access: Upscaling Retail Sales for Food Access (Talcott, W.Va.)