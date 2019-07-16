Sen. Joe Manchin’s storage hub bill advances out of committee

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sen. Joe Manchin’s storage hub bill has passed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Manchin said a regional storage hub would help ensure the most effective use of domestic energy resources, while attracting manufacturing investment and creating jobs.

A promised multi-billion dollar energy investment in West Virginia from China has not come to fruition. Manchin said West Virginia needs to use its own resources and not allow China to take advantage of the state.

“I never did think that China was going to do anything to enhance West Virginia or enhance America. China’s doing this for China only. And, we’ve never seen a memorandum of understanding. No one knows what the deal is, and those who do know won’t share it. And, the bottom line is we’re, I’m not gonna sit back and allow China to take all of our building blocks, if you will, just to export our energy,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The storage hub could help add value to gas products extracted from West Virginia before they are shipped elsewhere.