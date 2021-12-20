Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) gave the Excellence in Mental Health Act bipartisan support last week after co-sponsoring the act with Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

The Excellence in Mental Health Act would “allow any state to participate in the community certified behavioral health centers demonstration program” as well as create a financing option to support their operations.

The act was discussed during a roundtable at WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown, at which Sen. Manchin met with West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association (WVBHPA) CEO, Mark Drennan.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this support from Senator Manchin,” WVBHPA CEO Mark Drennan said. “The senator’s support represents another step closer to our goal of fundamentally transforming the way behavioral health services are delivered not only in West Virginia, but in the entire country.”

