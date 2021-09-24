Senator Manchin allocates $561,995 for Yeager Airport runway safety project

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, during testimony before an oversight hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for fiscal year 2021 on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Joe Manchin announced that $561,995 from the American Rescue Plan will go to the Yeager Airport Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority. The additional funds will go toward a runway safety project.

With these funds, in addition to previous funding, the total budget for the project is expected to be $5,619,956. The project will use this money to perform an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) to improve the airport runway safety area.

“When I voted for the American Rescue Plan, it included $8 billion for airports, funding that continues to assist West Virginia airports recover from the pandemic and expand their operations. This funding from the American Rescue Plan is great news for our state, and ensures the runway expansion project at Yeager Airport is fully funded with a 100 percent federal match,” said Senator Manchin.

CEO and Airport Director of Yeager Airport Nick Keller said, “The EIS grant is a major step forward to realize the airport’s goal of increased runway safety areas as well as the significant economic impact it will have on the state. This project will ensure any effects on Coonskin Park can be properly mitigated and the park will receive a benefit before any further action is taken.”