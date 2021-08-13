Senator Manchin introduces bipartisan act to increase oversight over VA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sens. Joe Manchin, John Tester and John Boozman introduced a new act that will increase oversight over the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The legislation, called the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021, will allow the VA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to subpoena the testimony of relevant individuals over the course of their investigations.

After the murders of seven Veterans at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg earlier this year, the VA OIG investigated the incident. They mentioned a lack of testimonial subpoena authority impeded their investigation.

“Veterans in my home state of West Virginia have experienced the impacts of top-down VA leadership failures, which resulted in the tragic deaths of seven Veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center,” Sen. Manchin said. “Our bipartisan legislation would address this glaring oversight by granting the OIG the proper authority to conduct thorough investigations and begin to rebuild the relationship between West Virginia Veterans and the VA.”

