Senators Capito, Manchin allocate $1.2 Million to rural development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced that $1,282,400 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program will be going to various locations in West Virginia.

The funds will be used in projects to “increase economic development and access to business capital.”

“In order to spur economic development in West Virginia, resources must be made available so that our communities, local businesses, and entrepreneurs can make necessary improvements, increase operations, and save jobs. Investments like these USDA grants will help do just that,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginians are incredibly diligent and hardworking, and these projects announced today will give people across our state the opportunity they need to be successful, while helping to increase economic stability in their communities.”

Investiments include:

$946,000 – Thurston Landing II LP (Kanawha County): This Rural Development loan guarantee will be used to assist in the construction of Thurston Landing II, a senior multifamily housing complex in St. Albans. This project will consist of a three-story residential building with 32 one bedroom units restricted to seniors age 55 and older and eight, three-bedroom units for general occupancy.

$50,000 – West Virginia University Research Corporation (Monongalia County): This Rural Development investment will be used to hire a manager to initiate and develop a West Virginia University Davis College Store and Rural Business Incubator to support small rural business development and educate students in entrepreneurship.

$50,000 – Mercer County Commission (Mercer County): This Rural Development investment will be used to complete a feasibility study for a convention center in Mercer County.

$49,000 – Sprouting Farms Corp. (Summers County): This Rural Development investment will be used to upgrade the electrical service to help new and beginning farmers expand their season extension options.

$49,000 – Marlinton, West Virginia (Pocahontas County): This Rural Development investment will be used to create, implement and assessment of a comprehensive marketing strategy to bring economic growth to the area. The project will creating 20 jobs and saving 5 jobs.

$47,750 – Renewall, Inc. (Cabell County): This Rural Development investment will be used to plan the business model design and feasibility of Cultural Wealth Hub, support emerging entrepreneurs and facilitate technical assistance and resources to support existing businesses recovering from the pandemic.

$40,715 – Yew Mountain Center, Inc. (Pocahontas County): This Rural Development investment will be used to establish the Mountain Medicine Trail to increase revenue and job creation for non-timber forest product producers and related businesses as well as offering training and technical assistance.

$25,000 – Summersville, West Virginia (Nicholas County): This Rural Development investment will be used to create a business mapping system that will provide assistance to map current, operating businesses and potential new business locations.

$24,935 – Civil Military Innovation Institute (Monongalia County): This Rural Development investment will be used to provide technical assistance and business consulting services such as finance, legal, human resources, regulatory compliance, business development, marketing and technology evaluation to rural small businesses.

“Boosting economic development through investments is vital to our economies and communities. This investment from USDA is welcome news for the Mountain State and will support rural businesses while also creating and retaining good-paying jobs across the state. Our rural communities need and deserve new opportunities, and I will continue to fight for funding to spur local and regional economies through economic development,” Senator Manchin said.