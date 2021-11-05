WASHINGTON, D.C — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced three projects to support agriculture and food banks in West Virginia.

“Funding like this is welcome news for West Virginia’s agriculture sector and our food banks,” Senator Capito said. “Not only will this help create opportunities for both existing farmers and ranchers, but it will also help individuals looking to enter the profession and help connect excess agricultural products to those in need throughout our communities.”

The planned $1,165,965 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is planned to be distributed as such:

Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program:

$596,681 – Sprouting Farms Corp., Growing the Education To Market Pipeline: Meeting West Virginia Beginning Farmer Education and Training Needs This funding will support new and beginning farmers inprove their success in farming through an education, training and technical assistance program to increase their knowledge and skills.

Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN):

$500,000 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture This funding will support an expansion of the FRSAN program and to address farmer stressors affecting behavior and mental health by providing access to resources.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP):

$69,284 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture This funding will be used to support food banks across the state.

“I am pleased USDA is investing in programs to provide training and stress relief services for farmers, while also supporting West Virginia food banks. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our agriculture industry in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.