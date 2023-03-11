WASHINGTON D.C. – Four senators reintroduced the Network Equipment Transparency (NET) Act to “increase broadband supply chain transparency through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in order to ensure an on-time rollout of federal broadband programs,” according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

“One of the many benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act becoming law is that West Virginia and states across the country are slated to receive a significant amount of funding that will contribute to providing quality, high-speed broadband, which is welcome news—especially for those living in rural America,” Senator Capito said. “In order to effectively connect our communities, it’s critical that our federal agencies work to address any potential problems that would slow or hinder this process of deployment.”

According to the release, the bill would “require the FCC’s Communications Marketplace Report to describe to Congress the impact of supply chain disruptions on the timely completion or deployment of broadband infrastructure projects.”

Senator Capito (R-W.Va.) is joined in her efforts by Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who originally helped introduce the NET Act in the 117th Congress last February.

The full bill can be found here.