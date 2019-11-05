State Senator Roman Prezioso decides not to seek re-election in 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Democratic State Senator Roman Prezioso has decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

Prezioso, who is the Senate Minority Leader and represents District 13, covering portions of Marion and Monongalia counties, has been in the West Virginia Legislature since first being elected to the House of Delegates in 1988. He served in the House until 1996, when he was elected to the State Senate.

Sen. Roman Prezioso

(D) Marion Co.

Prezioso said he struggled with his decision for several months, weighing the pros and cons, before deciding it was time to retire. He added that he thinks he has had a pretty good career.

With his last legislative session approaching in 2020, Prezioso said he will be working with the Democratic caucus in the State Senate to formulate goals for the session, and he will work to make sure relevant legislation is passed.

Prezioso’s legislative biography said he has been the Chair of the Committee on the Military; Chair of the Student Intern Committee; Chair of the Committee on Health and Human Resources; Chair of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources; and Chair of the Committee on Finance.