CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A new restaurant in the Glen Elk area of Clarksburg held a soft opening on Oct. 22. to welcome the community to their traditional Mexican-style cuisine.

The new restaurant, Mr. Taco, was once run out of a food truck. For over a year, owners Kenneth and Alma Tyson served the people of Clarksburg and surrounding areas with the help of their children from a truck that was once an empty bread truck.