Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Trump says US won’t sell fighter jets to Turkey

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is not going to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey after Ankara decided to buy a missile defense system from Russia.

The Trump administration has repeatedly told Turkey that it will be cut off from buying F-35s if it buys the S-400 Russian air defense system because it’s incompatible with NATO defenses and could jeopardize sensitive information about F-35 technologies. Turkey is a member of NATO.

Trump blamed the Obama administration for never reaching a deal to sell an American missile defense system to Turkey.

He says Turkey had ordered more than 100 F-35s but because it bought a Russian missile system, the U.S. can’t sell it billions of dollars’ worth of aircraft.

Trump spoke Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News