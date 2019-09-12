Trump to host Bahrain’s crown prince at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran and security in the Persian Gulf will be key topics of discussion when President Donald Trump hosts Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa next week at the White House.

The White House is announcing that Trump and the crown prince also will discuss counterterrorism and stability in the region on Monday. The U.S. is leading a maritime security initiative in the Persian Gulf, which has become a flashpoint for tensions between Iran and the West.

Bahrain recently was the site of a conference where Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, promoted the administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians, which they have so far rejected because it doesn’t address their political demands.