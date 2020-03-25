UPDATE: Gov. Justice recommends extension of tax filing deadline to July 15

UPDATE (3/25/20 3:17 p.m.):

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced during his afternoon press conference on Wednesday that he has recommended to the state tax commissioner to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.

Justice has also waived interest and penalties on property taxes until May 1.

Justice stated that he will have more information available on his website Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/25/20 2:27 p.m.):

State lawmakers are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to extend the state’s tax filing deadline to match a recent federal extension.

In a letter sent to Justice, leadership in the House of Delegates and State Senate ask Justice to issue an executive order to move the deadline from April 15 to July 15 to allow taxpayers to file their returns at once.

On March 20, President Trump extended the federal deadline to July 15.

The lawmakers cite a desire to eliminate a point of stress for taxpayers in the state and to improve efficiency in submitting and processing tax returns.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael; Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso; Senate Finance Chair Craig Blair; Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw; House Minority Leader Tim Miley; and House Finance Chair Eric Householder submitted the letter to Justice.