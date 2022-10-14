CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Senator from West Virginia has joined the pushback against federal rules seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions in states.

On Thursday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing comments against a rule seeking to implement a net-zero goal for the nation’s highway system by 2050.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and 26 other senators sent the letter to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Deputy Administrator Stephanie Pollack. The letter echos similar concerns to the comments submitted by the coalition of attorneys general:

Nowhere in the IIJA did Congress provide FHWA with any statutory authority to impose the performance measure or the requirement to set declining targets on state departments of transportation (DOTs) and metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) contained in this proposal. FHWA cannot create of its own choosing the authority that Congress debated, considered, and rejected. Letter sent to FHWA from 26 senators

It cited the United States Supreme Court’s recent West Virginia v. EPA ruling, saying “[the] FHWA’s proposal is especially egregious because the agency seeks to ‘regulate a significant portion of the American economy’ and potentially ‘require billions of dollars in spending’ by private persons or entities.”

Therefore, the senators say, the proposal would overstep federal authority by requiring state departments of transportation to shift fuel types, modes of transportation, and other expensive changes.

The letter also pointed out that the proposal does not include an exemption for rural states, but rather “taking a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing greenhouse emissions,” pointing out that in rural states, low-emission transportation options like public transit and biking aren’t feasible.

Click here to read the full letter.