WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), have introduced a new act to reform the electoral votes in presidential elections.

According to a release from Sen. Manchin, the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act aims to modernize the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which he called outdated, and will protect each state’s popular vote during presidential elections.

By refreshing the law, state legislatures could no longer try to override a popular vote by declaring a “failed election.” According to a summary of the law on Manchin’s website, the term “failed election” was not defined in the original 1887 law. Under the new act, states would instead be able to move presidential election days under “extraordinary and catastrophic” circumstances.

Manchin’s release said it will also promote a peaceful transition of power between the outgoing and incoming President by defining when presidential candidates can use transition resources.

In the past two presidential elections, debates over the electoral process caused conflict. Doubts of former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election spurred the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, in which hundreds of people were charged. And in 2016, Trump was named president based on the electoral vote despite having lost the popular vote to Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton.

While developing the bills, the senators received input from state election officials as well as from an ideologically diverse group of election experts and legal scholars, according to Sen. Manchin.

“From the beginning, our bipartisan group has shared a vision of drafting legislation to fix the flaws of the archaic and ambiguous Electoral Count Act of 1887,” the group of senators said in a joint statement. “Through numerous meetings and debates among our colleagues as well as conversations with a wide variety of election experts and legal scholars, we have developed legislation that establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for President and Vice President. We urge our colleagues in both parties to support these simple, commonsense reforms.”

Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Rob Portman (R-OH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mark Warner (D-VA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

To read Sen. Manchin’s summaries of the two bills, click here.