West Virginians give mixed opinions on Manchin’s Build Back Better opposition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – President Joe Biden’s social spending and climate bill is dead, for now, as U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says, it’s a no from him.

Multiple organizations were rallying outside of the Senator’s office Monday expressing their concerns over his opposition. West Virginia Climate Alliance was one of the organizations rallying and says they are disappointed.

“He says we’ve done enough on climate and that is actually factually incorrect, and we need to do a lot more about being able to transition away from fossil fuels and we’ve been able to do so far. So it’s incumbent on him to pass the Build Back Better proposal which will provide a lot more relief on climate,” said Perry Bryant, the organization’s founder.

Manchin cites the nation’s inflation for the opposition and some Mountain State residents say they agree.

“You can’t just keep printing money and expect it to be worth the same. I don’t know if anybody keeps up with it but our dollar is lower than it’s ever been,” said Dallas Borders, a Dunbar resident.

Others, however, say he isn’t fighting for what is best for West Virginians.

“I really thought that he would go along with the other democrats. You know we voted him into office to represent us and it’s going to be a huge economic hit to America if this doesn’t go through and he seems to be the one who’s holding it up,” said Nora Heim, a Charleston resident.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference Monday that despite Senator Manchin’s lack of support, conversations on how to get a bill passed continue.

WV Climate Alliance and other organizations will be outside of Senator Manchin’s office on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. to continue to address their concerns.