WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several counties in West Virginia are about to receive relief after suffering from severe weather.

$614,437 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DoL) will go to WorkForce West Virginia which will aid in the recovery efforts of West Virginia’s counties that were damaged during the storms and flooding in February and March of 2021, according to an announcement from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

“Many areas of our state were hit hard by storms and the subsequent flooding last year,” Senator Capito said. “People were stranded at home, roads were damaged, and power outages spread throughout the area. This funding is critical for ongoing repair and recovery efforts and I’m glad to help bring these needed resources to West Virginia.”

“I am pleased DOL is investing more than $614K to bolster WorkForce West Virginia’s continued efforts to support West Virginians in need of additional assistance following the severe winter storms and flooding in February and March of 2021. This announcement is welcome news and will help provide much needed support to the communities impacted by the storms, including funding disaster relief employment for eligible individuals,” Senator Manchin said.