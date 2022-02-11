CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will improve the health and safety of West Virginia coal community residents and boost economic growth while creating jobs.

On Feb. 8, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito, with Representative David McKinley announced $140,751,000 in 2022 to reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) and restore the areas.

“Investment to reclaim abandoned coal mines, and create jobs, this is not only going to help communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past coal mining, while creating jobs and spurring economic growth,” said Winnie Stachelberg, U.S. Department of Interior, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator.

More than 30% of West Virginians live within a mile of abandoned mine land sites.

This investment will improve water quality, revitalize landscapes and restore forestation, which will improve the ecosystems of the West Virginia wildlife.

Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is expected to continue over the next five years, totaling more than $700 million in funds to address acid mine drainage and water supplies damaged by mining.

The restoration of these communities will create jobs for residents, and the jobs are aimed at former coal mine workers.

The $140 million is seven times the funding West Virginia received in 2021 for the AML program.