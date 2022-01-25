WV given $2.1 million to aid those experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $2,134,042 from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will go to various West Virginia counties.

The funding will be used for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a program focused on providing food and housing to West Virginians in need. $1,611,995 was provided through the American Rescue Plan via FEMA while $522,047 was given through annual appropriations.

“Addressing food insecurity and housing instability continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2 million across the state to provide food and housing assistance to West Virginians in need. Three quarters of this funding is allocated through the American Rescue Plan, which has been a lifeline for many West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

Funding through the American Rescue Plan:

  • $340,594 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee
  • $125,728 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties
  • $197,024 – Kanawha County
  • $97,804 – Monongalia County
  • $89,120 – Wood County
  • $73,033 – Raleigh County
  • $57,448 – Mercer County
  • $47,805 – Ohio County
  • $45,977 – Fayette County
  • $38,527 – Marshall County
  • $37,385 – Hancock County
  • $34,094 – Logan County
  • $32,632 – Greenbrier County
  • $31,124 – Randolph County
  • $27,924 – Brooke County
  • $27,284 – Upshur County
  • $26,370 – Mineral County
  • $25,731 – Mingo County
  • $25,731 – Mason County
  • $25,136 – Nicholas County
  • $21,480 – Lincoln County
  • $20,703 – Wetzel County
  • $20,612 – Boone County
  • $19,926 – Lewis County
  • $19,698 – Roane County
  • $19,424 – Wyoming County
  • $17,504 – Barbour County
  • $17,321 – Hampshire County
  • $16,636 – McDowell County
  • $16,407 – Taylor County
  • $15,813 – Braxton County

Funding through annual appropriations:

  • $110,693 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee
  • $63,746 – Kanawha County
  • $40,679 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties
  • $31,644 – Monongalia County
  • $28,834 – Wood County
  • $23,629 – Raleigh County
  • $18,587 – Mercer County
  • $15,467 – Ohio County
  • $14,876 – Fayette County
  • $12,465 – Marshall County 
  • $12,096 – Hancock County
  • $11,031 – Logan County
  • $10,558 – Greenbrier County
  • $10,070 – Randolph County
  • $9,035 – Brooke County
  • $8,828 – Upshur County
  • $8,532 – Mineral County
  • $8,325 – Mason County
  • $8,325 – Mingo County 
  • $8,133 – Nicholas County
  • $6,950 – Lincoln County
  • $6,669 – Boone County
  • $6,698 – Wetzel County
  • $6,447 – Lewis County
  • $6,373 – Roane County
  • $6,284 – Wyoming County
  • $5,663 – Barbour County
  • $5,116 – Braxton County
  • $5,604 – Hampshire County
  • $5,382 – McDowell County
  • $5,308 – Taylor County

