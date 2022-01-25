WV given $2.1 million to aid those experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $2,134,042 from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will go to various West Virginia counties.

The funding will be used for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a program focused on providing food and housing to West Virginians in need. $1,611,995 was provided through the American Rescue Plan via FEMA while $522,047 was given through annual appropriations.

“Addressing food insecurity and housing instability continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2 million across the state to provide food and housing assistance to West Virginians in need. Three quarters of this funding is allocated through the American Rescue Plan, which has been a lifeline for many West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

Funding through the American Rescue Plan:

$340,594 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee

– West Virginia Set-Aside Committee $125,728 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties

– Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties $197,024 – Kanawha County

– Kanawha County $97,804 – Monongalia County

– Monongalia County $89,120 – Wood County

– Wood County $73,033 – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County $57,448 – Mercer County

– Mercer County $47,805 – Ohio County

– Ohio County $45,977 – Fayette County

– Fayette County $38,527 – Marshall County

– Marshall County $37,385 – Hancock County

– Hancock County $34,094 – Logan County

– Logan County $32,632 – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County $31,124 – Randolph County

– Randolph County $27,924 – Brooke County

– Brooke County $27,284 – Upshur County

– Upshur County $26,370 – Mineral County

– Mineral County $25,731 – Mingo County

– Mingo County $25,731 – Mason County

– Mason County $25,136 – Nicholas County

– Nicholas County $21,480 – Lincoln County

– Lincoln County $20,703 – Wetzel County

– Wetzel County $20,612 – Boone County

– Boone County $19,926 – Lewis County

– Lewis County $19,698 – Roane County

– Roane County $19,424 – Wyoming County

– Wyoming County $17,504 – Barbour County

– Barbour County $17,321 – Hampshire County

– Hampshire County $16,636 – McDowell County

– McDowell County $16,407 – Taylor County

– Taylor County $15,813 – Braxton County

Funding through annual appropriations: