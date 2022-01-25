WV given $2.1 million to aid those experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $2,134,042 from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will go to various West Virginia counties.
The funding will be used for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a program focused on providing food and housing to West Virginians in need. $1,611,995 was provided through the American Rescue Plan via FEMA while $522,047 was given through annual appropriations.
“Addressing food insecurity and housing instability continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2 million across the state to provide food and housing assistance to West Virginians in need. Three quarters of this funding is allocated through the American Rescue Plan, which has been a lifeline for many West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness,” said Senator Manchin.
Individual awards listed below:
Funding through the American Rescue Plan:
- $340,594 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee
- $125,728 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties
- $197,024 – Kanawha County
- $97,804 – Monongalia County
- $89,120 – Wood County
- $73,033 – Raleigh County
- $57,448 – Mercer County
- $47,805 – Ohio County
- $45,977 – Fayette County
- $38,527 – Marshall County
- $37,385 – Hancock County
- $34,094 – Logan County
- $32,632 – Greenbrier County
- $31,124 – Randolph County
- $27,924 – Brooke County
- $27,284 – Upshur County
- $26,370 – Mineral County
- $25,731 – Mingo County
- $25,731 – Mason County
- $25,136 – Nicholas County
- $21,480 – Lincoln County
- $20,703 – Wetzel County
- $20,612 – Boone County
- $19,926 – Lewis County
- $19,698 – Roane County
- $19,424 – Wyoming County
- $17,504 – Barbour County
- $17,321 – Hampshire County
- $16,636 – McDowell County
- $16,407 – Taylor County
- $15,813 – Braxton County
Funding through annual appropriations:
- $110,693 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee
- $63,746 – Kanawha County
- $40,679 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties
- $31,644 – Monongalia County
- $28,834 – Wood County
- $23,629 – Raleigh County
- $18,587 – Mercer County
- $15,467 – Ohio County
- $14,876 – Fayette County
- $12,465 – Marshall County
- $12,096 – Hancock County
- $11,031 – Logan County
- $10,558 – Greenbrier County
- $10,070 – Randolph County
- $9,035 – Brooke County
- $8,828 – Upshur County
- $8,532 – Mineral County
- $8,325 – Mason County
- $8,325 – Mingo County
- $8,133 – Nicholas County
- $6,950 – Lincoln County
- $6,669 – Boone County
- $6,698 – Wetzel County
- $6,447 – Lewis County
- $6,373 – Roane County
- $6,284 – Wyoming County
- $5,663 – Barbour County
- $5,116 – Braxton County
- $5,604 – Hampshire County
- $5,382 – McDowell County
- $5,308 – Taylor County