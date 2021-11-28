CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey made plans to implement a new tracking system for the money related to the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The IIJA will grant West Virginia “roughly $6 billion over the next five years” to aid the state’s push for infrastructure improvements like roads, bridges, and broadband.

“We are implementing a real-time, first-class accounting system that gives the decision makers the ability to see what’s going on but also puts it forward facing so that the voters of West Virginia and the taxpayers of West Virginia can see what we’re doing, see where the money’s going,” State Auditor McCuskey said. “We are the state’s bookkeeper, and part of being the bookkeeper is not just showing people what happened at the end of the year, part of it is showing people what is happening in real-time. Because accountability is truly the thing that is probably lacking the most in government and the thing that we are the most committed to giving taxpayers is the ability to hold me and every other elected official accountable for how we spend your money.”

The Auditor’s office plans to launch a platform to track American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding and hope to expand this platform for IIJA funding.

“From our office’s standpoint, what we want to ensure, is that this money actually makes it into the ground,” McCuskey said. “We want the public and all of our elected officials to see in real time how this money is being spent, where it’s going, so that they can monitor, pivot, and change course if need be to make sure that we are doing the things that the bill promised, i.e., broadband, water/sewer, roads, daycare, you name it, these things needs to actually be accomplished and if the are we believe there’s a great opportunity for West Virginia and they are not, people who are messing it up need to be held accountable.”

Money from ARP can be tracked here.