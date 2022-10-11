WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that $749.9 million will go to 12 formula programs to support critical West Virginia infrastructure. This includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction and safety improvements.

The funds, via West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments using funds from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow flexibility in the rebuilding of West Virginia’s roads and bridges.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

Fund allocations:

National Highway Performance Program $329,005,799 Surface Transportation Block Grant $160,056,875 Highway Safety Improvement Program $35,195,423 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $2,111,485 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $15,917,981 Metropolitan Planning $2,290,505 National Highway Freight Program $15,458,985 Carbon Reduction Program $14,271,738 PROTECT Formula Program $16,227,989 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $9,730,285 Appalachian Development Highway System $40,023,919 Bridge Formula Program $109,616,748

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was created to help address tens of thousands of bridges in need of repair or replacement.

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds in order to replace deficient bridges, improve safety for all road users, and reduce carbon emissions by improving transportation infrastructure for communities throughout each state,” said acting federal highway administrator Stephanie Pollack. “This funding we are announcing today will allow States to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the tens of millions of American families that count on it to get to school, work, and critical medical care every day.”

The full Apportionment Notice can be viewed at FHWA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding web page.