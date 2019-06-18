Pop-Up Plaza brings art to the downtown Morgantown scene

A Pop-Up Plaza was held in the Monongalia County Courthouse Square on Tuesday afternoon.

This event was all about bringing arts and community together in a public space.

The Pop-Up Plaza was supported by the Arts Monongahela Impact Grant.

The City of Morgantown and Arts Monongahela collaborated to host the event.

“The courthouse square was recently renovated and we wanted to bring benches and seating down, arts and music, and give people a chance to see art being made and to make art for themselves,” said Amy Loomis, co-organizer of the event.

Live music, art projects, and brown bag lunch specials from local businesses were just a few things that were part of the day.

The artistic benches placed at the event were made, decorated, and sponsored by local organizations.