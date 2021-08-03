Post 2 sees Ohio state Champion in first game, Mylan Park hosts American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Legion baseball Great Lakes Regional tournament is being held at Mylan Park in Morgantown this year and Morgantown Post 2 will play as the host team.

Post 2 hosted the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament back in 2009, held at Holly Field, but this is the first time it will be held at Mylan Park. Post 2 and Bridgeport Post 68 are the only two local teams represented in the tournament.

This is the first year that the West Virginia teams are playing in the Great Lakes region. Previously, they were in the Mid Atlantic Region which was hosted in North Carolina.

Post 2 has a lot of experience in the regional tournament from past years and manager Andy Altemus knows his team can compete this year as well.

“Bridgeport won the state, that’s who knocked us out so we’re familiar with them. We beat them this year, they beat us so we know we can compete. We know we have the talent to compete a this level. We have a lot of guys that went to North Carolina and know what it takes. So we have a chance and the guys are excited about it, to have an opportunity to be one of the last 64 teams and I don’t think they’re going to take that for granted,” Altemus said.

Post 2 is set to take on the Ohio legion state champion, Yeager-Benson Post 199 out of a suburb of Cincinnati, OH on Wednesday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. Altemus also touched on how his team has seen teams out of Ohio during the regular season, so they know what to expect.

“We don’t know much about them. I know two teams that were in the tournament, we know a little bit about them, we went up to Steubenville this year and played pretty well,we won both games so we know we can compete with the Ohio teams,” Altemus said.

Altemus said hosting the tournament at Mylan Park will not only show off the facility, but it will also be a fun experience.



“The effort that has gone into renovating Dale Miller Field and being able to bring people here to kind of show what we’ve done and how much pride this community has in baseball and these kids, I really think that’s going to be fun,” Altemus said.



