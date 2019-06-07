Potential employers gather at annual Harrison County Job Fair

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The third annual Harrison County Job Fair was held Friday at the State Office Complex in Clarksburg.

The event, which was sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority and “Work Force West Virginia” featured 35 different employers.

Potential employees from the DHHR who need to become self-sufficient were the main targets of the job fair, but other future employees were welcome as well.

“You can hit 35 employers at one stop. It’s a time efficient way to get a feel for what’s out there, get your resume in front of people, get to know what’s available and familiarize yourself with some of the employers,” Kathy Wagner of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone looking for employment can contact Work Force West Virginia here.