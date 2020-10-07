Powerwash Bros kicks off its Random Acts of Cleanness tour by helping clean a Fairmont church

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Monongalia County professional power washing company helped clean a Fairmont church on Wednesday, free of charge.

Morgantown’s Powerwash Bros kicked off its Random Acts of Cleanness tour this afternoon by washing the Victory Baptist Church on Morgantown Avenue.

The business explained that they will clean all churches and non-profits for free this fall, upon request. Owner Mitchell wood explained these random acts are the least they can do to help out the communities they serve.

“We do it because we’re giving back to the community who supports us and it helps promote our business.”

Wood explained that if a church or non-profit in the area would like to participate in Powerwash Bros random acts of cleaning to call them at (833) 304-9274.