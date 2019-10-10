Powerwash Bros opens new facility in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A commercial and industrial pressure washing company has expanded and set up a permanent facility in Monongalia county.

Pressure Wash Bros held a ribbon cutting at its new location on 1896 Grafton Road in Morgantown.

The company uses a new technology to clean residential and commercial buildings and currently employs six full-time staff members.

Owner Mitchell Wood said his company prides itself in providing five-star service on any job it performs.

“What we’re doing is injecting algicides into the water, so the chemicals are doing all the work, and it’s a new technique in pressure washing called “softwashing,” Wood said. “We’re not even using high pressure to clean the buildings, we’re using the proper algicides that treats the heart of the problem by dissolving the algae and preventing it from returning.”

If you’d like to know more about the Pressure Wash Bros, you can visit their website at www.pwbrs.com or call them at 833-403-WASH.