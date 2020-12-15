Preston Co. 911: We’re prepared for possible upcoming winter storm and the whole snow season

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – As a winter storm approaches West Virginia, the Preston Co. 911 Center wants the public to know it is prepared to manage emergencies.

Duane Hamilton, director of the 911 Center, said the county is used to handling snowstorms, so even if it receives more than four inches, as anticipated, things will be fine.

“As far as from our aspect, I think we’re well prepared,” Hamilton said. “We’ve actually got a — we’re expecting a new piece of equipment that will help us even better if we need to go and get somebody help. It’s a mud tracks out of Salt Lake City that we just got and it’s been tested in like six foot of snow, so we’re really excited about getting it.”

Other than the new vehicle, the county will handle this snowstorm and winter like it’s handled all others, Hamilton said.

The 911 Center monitors for storms and tries to have extra staffing available to handle higher call volumes. I-68, which runs through the county, is a big cause for increased call volume during the winter, but the center is prepared for that too, Hamilton said.

“If you have any kind of type of emergency, and again, emergency — the best number to call would be 911,” Hamilton said.

Other than that, Hamilton recommends visiting the Ready WV website to get information and a winter preparedness checklist for your car and home during the winter months.

“Stuff you should keep in your car and your house are extra food, water because along with heavy snowstorm comes power outages and everything like that, so you need to be prepared,” Hamilton said.

The need to be prepared is especially important for people who are ill and or have special needs. If there is an emergency, remember to call 911.