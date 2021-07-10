Preston Co. Farm Crawl gives the public free access to 14 local growers

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Preston Co. Farm Crawl took place on Saturday, July 10, morning and afternoon, giving the public a free chance to tour and learn about 14 locally owned and operated growers and purveyors of sustainable vegetables, meats, spirits, flowers, and plant-based products.

One of the farms participating in the crawl was Pike Mountain Farm in Reedsville. Tiffany Rice owns and operates it with her husband, Tyler. They run a pasture-raised meat and egg farm, where they specialize in pasture-raised chickens, eggs, lambs, and pigs. Rice said nearly 100 people had stopped by in the first two hours of the event and she was excited to have them all stop by.

Rice (right) explaining how her farm operates

“It’s important for people to see the farm, see the food, meet the farmer that is providing them the food and really become part of the process,” Rice said. “Because you want to know where your food comes from, especially in these days.”

Rice said she was “excited” for people to learn about the food they eat and get a closer connection to food sources.

That is the goal of the Preston Co. Farm Crawl. Its website states:

“Farm Crawls are popping up all over the nation, they are an opportunity to get an inside look at the operations of locally owned and operated agricultural businesses who may not normally have regular business hours.”

Pigs feeding at Pike Mountain

The crawl is also a chance to inspire people to take up farming. Rice and her family were not farmers until a few years ago and now, they have fallen in love with the lifestyle.

“We absolutely love it,” she said. “I’ll say that six years ago we were not farmers, so this is a new thing to us. You know, my husband now is a full-time farmer and that has been a dream of his for the last few years. We think that is so important to share with people to share with children, so they know that the eggs don’t come from the grocery store, that they know that they can come and they can pick up their eggs out of the field if they want to and just become part of the process.”



Chickens at Pike Mountain

Rice said she was grateful for the crawl giving her an opportunity to showcase her farm and all that it has to offer. She added that it’s a great learning experience and she looks forward to taking part in 2022.