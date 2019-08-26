Preston Co. man, Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Monongalia Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two people are charged with possession with intent to deliver after being pulled over for suspicious driving and having a registration light out.

On Friday, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department saw a white Land Rover SUV on I-79 northbound with a burnt out registration light and failing to remain in its lane, crossing into the fog line on the right side of the road, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they “paced” the vehicle and found it was going 75 mph in a 70 mph zone, so they activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the Land Rover.

At first, the SUV did not pull over when indicated to do so, but finally stopped around mile marker 159, according to the complaint.

Casey Blosser

Two people were in the vehicle, Casey Blosser, 40, of Reedsville, was in the driver’s seat and Chico Ford, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, was in the passenger’s seat, deputies said.

Blosser told deputies that he was driving Ford from Morgantown to Detroit and coming back to Morgantown afterward, and that he had known Ford for only a few months, but offered to give him a ride in exchange for money, according to the complaint.

Deputies observed Ford acting nervous when they made contact with him, stating that Ford was “sweating profusely and he appeared to have a rapid heartbeat,” and his story and Blosser’s did not match, deputies said.

Chico Ford

The complaint states that a K9 unit was then deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, and the dog gave a positive indication to the presence of narcotics in the SUV. A search was conducted of the Land Rover, as well as Blosser and Ford, deputies said.

On Ford’s person, deputies said they found bundled up bills of cash; inside the vehicle were seven plastic bags packaged for sale containing a green, leafy substance of presumed marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and a black 9mm Ruger pistol among Ford’s personal property.

Deputies also found a powder substance in the center console which field-tested positive for cocaine, and after finding the cocaine, deputies discontinued the search so the vehicle could be impounded and a search warrant could be obtained, according to the complaint.

Before the search ended, deputies said they found a total of $14,894 in cash.

Blosser and Ford are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Region Jail, with Blosser’s bond being set at $50,000 and Ford’s set at $75,000.