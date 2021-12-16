Preston County Chamber of Commerce hosts Legislative kick-off event

Kingwood, W.Va. -The Preston County Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative kick-off this Thursday evening at the Kingwood Community Building.

The event was free and open to the public. Officials with the chamber said engaging with local, state and federal officials to create public policy that generates economic growth and business prosperity in Preston County is important. Chamber officials also stated they offer opportunities like this, throughout the year, for their members to connect, build relationships and continue discussions with their elected officials.

“Preston County is very involved with our political, our representatives down in Charleston. And Preston County, you know, we are maybe small by population, but we are very large by size. So, we do have different opinions from all over the county that we want to express and want to be able to join in one spot,” said Bo Burnside, President of the Preston County Chamber of Commerce.

Preston County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee meets regularly with the objective to stimulate community engagement in legislative policy and to help develop legislative position statements on behalf of the county.

“Our biggest concern, we hear this constantly is the roads in Preston County,” Burnside said. “We just feel like we would be a better fit with district eight highways department verses district four. District eight is based out of Elkins, they have more snow removal, rural roads. We are in district four with more of the urban, the Bridgeport’s, the Harrison Counties, the Morgantown’s. We just don’t feel like they address our needs for the roads.”

At the end of the session, the chamber invited their elected officials to give those in attendance a brief wrap-up of what is being discussed at the state capital. The Preston County Chamber of Commerce also extends an invitation to anyone that would like to attend the Preston and Monongalia County Day at the Legislature in Charleston on Thursday, February 3, 2022.