Preston County Commission auctioning property, donating proceeds to animal shelter

KINGWOOD, W.Va.- Preston County Commission members continued discussion of what they call, ‘The Ryan Property,’ at their monthly meeting on Monday morning.

Kingwood resident Delores Ryan left her estate, including her two story home, to the Preston County Animal Shelter when she passed away in 2017.

The property, located at 103 Oak Street, is being auctioned online at www.govdeals.com with all proceeds going towards the animal shelter.

County commissioners say it is important to them to let people know about the property by getting the word out.

“I would encourage anybody that’s looking to buy a piece of property in the Kingwood area to take a look at this information on our website and know that whatever they bid, they’re helping the animal shelter,” said county commissioner Dave Price.

The auction closes on July 31st. For more information, visit prestoncountywv.gov.