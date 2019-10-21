Preston County commission hopes see work done on roads before the start of winter

KINGWOOD, W.Va.- Preston County commissioners continued discussion Monday morning on the current state of the county’s roads.

The Preston County DOH is trying to get as many projects finished as possible before the winter comes.

County commissioners said that they are feeling confident that progress can be made to make the roads safer before the weather conditions worsen.

“We’ll do all we can. We’ll get all we can get this fall, and then hope for better next year even,” said County Commissioner Dave Price.

County commissioners said that they also hope to continue work on the roads as soon as the weather gets better after the winter.