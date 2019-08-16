Preston County family wins 2019 Farming Heritage Award

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County family was recognized as the 2019 Farming Heritage Award winner during Military Day on Friday at the State Fair of West Virginia.

The Farming Heritage Award, which is sponsored by the West Virginia Farm Bureau and the State Fair of West Virginia, is presented to a worthy family that demonstrates commitment to a rural lifestyle, is involved in their community and serves as a role model to others in the state.

After serving in the military, Charlie Hayes and his wife, Fern wanted to find a farm close to Kingwood where they could raise their children. In 1964, Charlie and Fern found their farm just three miles outside of Kingwood and established White House Cattle.

The farm is now owned by four of Charlie and Fern’s children, Chuck, Dave, Kimble and Joy. All four of them play a part in the farm along with their children and grandchildren.

A luncheon was held in the family’s honor, where West Virginia Farm Bureau President Charles Wilfong presented the award. Governor Jim Justice and WV Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt joined State Fair Board President Ralph Warren in acknowledging the family’s accomplishment.

The family received an engraved Natural Stone Sign to signify the honor.