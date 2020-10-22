Preston County house fire deemed suspicious

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – A vacant house fire has been deemed suspicious after it burned down Tuesday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Craig Barlow of the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department, officials responded to reports of a house fire at 6:55 a.m. on Number 4 road on Tuesday in Preston County. It took officials nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

Along with the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department, Newburg, Kingwood, and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene. Fire Marshalls were alerted to the scene.

According to Chief Barlow, The house had been vacant for more than a year.