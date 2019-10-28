Preston County man arrested following traffic stop, accused of operating meth lab

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested and accused of operating a meth lab following a traffic stop in Kingwood.

On Saturday, October 26, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle not come to a complete stop at a stop sign on the intersection of Grapethicket Road and Route 7 in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

Billy Nelder

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Billy Nelder, 34, of Kingwood, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that while they spoke with Nelder, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies said they then asked Nelder to exit the vehicle, but Nelder became combative and would not follow deputies’ commands. Nelder was then placed under arrest for obstructing an officer, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they searched Nelder and found approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his front right pocket. A search of Nelder’s vehicle resulted in deputies locating a plastic bottle that deputies said was used to produce methamphetamine, thus being a methamphetamine laboratory, according to the complaint.

A deputy who is a certified clandestine laboratory technician positively identified the bottle as being a methamphetamine laboratory “pot”, according to the complaint. Deputies said they also found approximately 0.5 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Nelder has been charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.