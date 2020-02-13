Preston County residents protest about annexation

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Some Preston County residents are not too happy about expanding town limits.

Residents of Preston County protested at the Masontown entrance for no annexation. Blaine Richards put together this protest to stop annexation of local businesses, his, and his neighbor’s properties.

Richard said that the city of Masontown never gave them a notice about this annexation, and he had to find out about it on the post board in the town’s post office.

“I have neighbors that can’t afford it, I have people who is on fix income in my community that cannot afford the taxes that’s going to cost them if were incorporating into the city,” said Richard.

Richard also stated he wish the town would have informed his community about the annexation before the town council meeting.

Masontown mayor Roxie Turner said they thought about the annexation for a about few months and wanted to try it out in their town and shorten their boundaries to make it easier on the town.

“We help people in them already with all of our services we have in town. Like snow plowing and police officers and stuff like that,” said Turner.

On Wednesday night’s council meeting, the decision was to not proceed with annexation.

“We talk to our attorney and he said he thought the best thing for us is to just table it now and not to do anything,” said Turner.

Masontown council could be looking into annexing by minor boundary adjustments into town limits on a later date.