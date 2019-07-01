Preston County tree farm preparing for Christmas season months in advance

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va.-King’s Trees in Bruceton Mills is already preparing for the Christmas season when many families come looking for the perfect tree.

William King has just started the process of making sure all his trees are on track to be ready for the holiday season. King’s has been one of the most popular places in the area for people to go find their Christmas trees for decades.

“My dad started this in 1941, sold his first tree when he came back from the service in ’47. We deal strictly with locals. We don’t wholesale anything. It’s the families-they come out to the farm, usually after thanksgiving, we have families that come prior to that tag them,” said owner and tree farmer William King.

King says some families come to tag their favorite tree as early as August and September.