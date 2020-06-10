Preston County woman charged after officers find drugs while executing search warrant in Westover

Breaking News
WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Preston County woman has been given drug charges in Monongalia County after officers said they found drugs while executing a search warrant.

Summer Epp

On June 8, officers with the Westover executed a search warrant on a room at the Econolodge in Westover due to officers being provided with information that durgs being sold from that room, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the room, they found two individuals in the room, one of whom they identified as Summer Epp, 26, of Bruceton Mills, officers said.

During the search, officers found methamphetamine, several sets of scales, packaging materials, paraphernalia and U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Epp has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

