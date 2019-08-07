Preston High School adds permanent resource officer

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Community is ensuring their kids safety at Preston High School for the upcoming school year.

Earlier this year, an excess levy was held in hopes to add a resource officer to Preston High School.

Starting in August, there will be a full time officer present at Preston High School to add an extra layer of safety for students and staff.

“We just feel it’s extremely important in this day in age to provide as much safety and security for our students and staff. And obviously with the situation with school violence that we’ve seen around the country, we just felt it was very important,” said Brad Martin, Assistant Superintendent of Preston County Schools.

By adding a resource officer to Preston High, it allows the Preston County Sheriff’s office to add an additional officer to their department.