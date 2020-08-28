Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers receive grant for behavior and mental illness program

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HERSA) for $238,352 for their additional support for behavioral and mental illness.

The program started one year ago, and was created to focus on eliminating the stigma on mental health. They wanted to provide counseling and services for patients in the same facility they were going to for other medical attention, so no one would know the reason you were going to the health center.

“Some times when you go to an outside place for help, people may be too embarrassed to address the issues because they feel people know why they are going,” said CEO of the Health Centers Linda Shriver. “With this support, I think it’s the total care for the patient. A lot of times people come to you for medical issues that are brought about because of mental issues they’re dealing with, and vise versa. So, it enables you to provide total care, and quality care, to your patients.”

With the grant money, they will be able to provide the behavioral and mental support services at all six of their locations, as opposed to last year being able to have them only at three locations. Preston-Taylor County Health Centers serve residents in Preston, Taylor, Grant, and Tucker counties.

$71,000 of the grant was an added bonus given to the health centers by HERSA for the quality of their programs. In their first year, they were able to provide counseling for anxiety, depression and child learning disabilities. Now, this additional funding will allow the health centers to add substance abuse counseling to help address the opioid epidemic in the Mountain State.

“This approach allows the doctors who work with medical issues to work with the counselors for mental illnesses and that can allow the best communication, and results for the patients overall health. Rather than them going to an outside mental health provider,” said Shriver. “Everything is under one roof, with quality professionals who really do care about making their patients better.”

For more information about the services provided, you can visit the Preston-Taylor County Community Health Centers’ website, or call (304)-265-0312.