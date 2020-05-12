Preston Taylor Health Center receives $209,000 federal grant

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Several health centers in north central West Virginia have received federal grant funding in recent weeks. Preston Taylor Community Health Center received one of these grants for the amount of $209,000.

According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, the funds will be distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Health Center Program.

All funds will go towards supporting the existing operations of primary and prevention care, to ensure all patients receive the proper care they deserve now and in the future.

Both Capito and Manchin stated that the most important thing is that health care be available for all West Virginians regardless of living in rural or urban area.