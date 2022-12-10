ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – Christkindlmarkt, a European style Christmas market, was held inside the Rowlesburg Szilagyi Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 10.

This Christmas market had a variety of vendors who sold Christmas-themed items, or potential gifts for the holiday itself. It also had the European food tradition of weisswurst on the grill with soups, pastries, spiced cider and Gluhwein, also known as spiced wine.

Photography vendor (WBOY Image)

Pottery vendor (WBOY Image)

Quilts being sold (WBOY Image)

In a press release, it had said that Christkindlmarkt was a street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. The origin of these markets is traced back to Germany, but it is held in many other countries and has been in Rowlesburg since 2009. Usually these markets in Europe are held outside, but this West Virginia event was adjusted to be inside.

One of the Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee members came from Belgium around 13 years ago, and she missed it so much that she came up with the idea of bringing Christkindlmarkt to West Virginia.

Shirley Hartley-Meissner, Christkindlmarkt co-chair, told 12 News how the turn-out for this year was. She said, “we’ve had a pretty steady crowd today, uh, many of these people have come back every year, a lot of them are here for the first time. But they meet people that they haven’t seen for a while, and they’re visiting. I just had friends from Morgantown that I haven’t seen for a couple of years, so, it’s a good gathering place.”

This European style Christmas market is held every year on the second Saturday of December at the Szilagyi Center and will be held again next year.